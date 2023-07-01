After earning Rs 9.25 crore on its opening day at the box office, SatyaPrem Ki Katha saw dip in numbers on its second day. Case in point, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's romantic drama has been able to mint only Rs 7 crore on day two. This brings the total of SPKK to Rs 16.25 core at domestic ticket window. The movie is helmed by Sameer Vidwans. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Marriage Story' is More Problematic Than Romantic (LatestLY Exclusive).

SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

