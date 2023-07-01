The trailer of SatyaPrem Ki Katha does a good job of hiding a major plot conflict of the love story between Kartik Aaryan's Satyaprem aka Sattu and Kiara Advani's Katha. Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, the romantic drama is about Sattu, an unemployed but good-hearted youngster, who can't find a girl to marry, and harbours a crush on Katha, the most vibrant girl of his town and also the daughter of a rich businessman. After saving her from a suicide attempt, Sattu finds his dreams come true when Katha's parents approach his family seeking his hand for marriage. After marriage, though, Sattu realises that Katha isn't interested in having sexual relations with him, and what's more, she holds a dark secret that prevents her from doing so. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Marriage Story' is More Problematic Than Romantic.

Before we go ahead, let's warn you that there are going to be MAJOR SPOILERS about the plot. So do not read if you are planning to watch SPKK and prefers to stay away from the spoilers. Still here? Well, go further at your own risk!

It turns out that Katha has a devastating secret. She was sexually assaulted by her boyfriend Tapan, got pregnant as a result and had secretly carried out an abortion. When her father finds out that she had an abortion, he kept on blaming her instead of finding out the truth - which is also why she attempted suicide - and got her married without her consent. Even though Katha and Sattu fall in love in due course of time, they just can't get intimate as Katha begins to get haunted by the scars of that incident.

The Happy Ending

On the occasion of Satyanarayan pooja, Sattu reveals to everyone that Katha was sexually assaulted and he had gone to the police station to file FIR against Tapan. When his father admonishes Sattu for saying out what happened to Sattu in the public, Sattu scolds him saying why should there be a stigma on Katha, when it was never her fault. Sattu also managed to convince Katha to fight the case against Tapan and get the justice she deserves, and she thanks him for giving her the strength to fight back the world.

They attend the pooja together as a couple with the families happy about what happened. We later see Tapan being arrested by the cops, and taken to court, where Sattu and Katha smile victoriously at him. Cut to a garba dance featuring Sattu, Katha and their families dancing merrily. Happy ending, right?

Not If You Think About It...

SatyaPrem Ki Katha makes its happy ending under the presumption that the justice system in the country is perfect, and Katha could get to punish her assaulter. But that's not the case ever in real-life. Considering the said assault happened more than a year back, it would be a hard time for the couple to prove the assault against Tapan, and considering he comes from an affluent family, the task gets tougher. And as they say, the process to get the justice is far more painful than the result, which means there would be more trauma ahead for poor Katha. There is more chance, sadly, for Tapan to walk out scot-free, but it also means that his name would tarnished to some extent in the society.

Secondly, while it is shown that everything is now hunky-dory between Sattu and Katha, it is not yet ascertained if they could ever have sexual relations. At least, Sattu showed maturity enough to show patience and wait for her to be comfortable about sexual intimacy, so that's something. But what about having a job? We are never told if he ever makes it into the bar, or if he would go back to working at his father-in-law's company.

But above all, Sattu still hasn't grown as a person, and he is in fact far more self-preserved that the movie wants us to think of him. He had no right to reveal Katha's tragedy to the public and file an FIR without telling her; that was her sole right to do so, the same way she opened about the assault to his family. A more mature and empathetic husband would have given his wife the confidence to take such decisions on her own. Sattu keeps telling Katha that he wants to be the supporting hero in her story, and yet his actions state the opposite of that.

Also, I am a little annoyed that her a$$hole of a father gets off lightly, save for a threat of a slap, where in fact, it was he who caused so much trauma to his daughter mentally. If there was even a scene where he is shown asking forgiveness to his daughter, SPKK could have earned more respect in my eyes. Alas, instead, Sattu's poor father is made a 'punching bag' in the climax.

So what are your thoughts on SatyaPrem Ki Katha and the climax of the film? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

