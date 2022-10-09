Goa (Panaji) [India], October 9 (ANI): Actor Sayani Gupta turned a year older on Sunday and she is celebrating her special day in Goa.

"I wanted to have a quiet day. But some of my girlfriends planned a trip to Goa and I felt what's better than spending the day with my girls," she shared.

A few days ago, she took to Instagram and shared a string of images with her close pals from the airport.

"Birthday weekend has started with the girls!" Sayani captioned the post.

In the images, we can also spot actor Mini Mathur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sayani will be seen in the third season of 'Four More Shots Please!' The new season is all set to be out on Amazon Prime Video on October 21.

Helmed by Joyeeta Patpatia and written by Devika Bhagat, the show also stars Kirti Kulhari, Manvi Gagroo and Bani J in the lead roles.

Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh and Samir Kochhar will be seen in supporting roles."The success of our first two seasons, has driven us to produce a power-packed season 3. 'Four More Shots Please!' travels to Italy and Punjab this season, apart from South Mumbai; the drama is bigger, the scale is larger, and the friendship is stronger. The show's nomination at the international Emmys in 2021 is a testament to the fact that 'Four Shots Please! has hit a personal note with audiences in India and internationally. There is really no other show that celebrates female friendships like Four More Shots Please! and I'm hopeful that our fandom will grow substantially with this new season." said producer Pritish Nandy. (ANI)

