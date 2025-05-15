Los Angeles, May 15 (PTI) It's been six years since "Avengers: Endgame" hit theatres, yet Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson still can't get over one question: "How did this film not receive an Oscar nomination?"

The actor, who played Natasha Romanoff/ superhero Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in seven films between 2012 and 2021, is still miffed about "Endgame" not securing a best picture nod.

The film, directed by the Russo Brothers, however, received a sole nomination for visual effects.

"How did this film not get nominated for an Oscar? Johansson told Vanity Fair magazine, referencing the best picture category.

"It was an impossible movie that should not have worked, that really works as a film — and also, it's one of the most successful films of all time," she added.

In its 17-year history, the MCU only has four Oscar wins to its credit: three for 2018's "Black Panther" (costume design, original score, and production design) and one for its 2022 sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (costume design).

In fact, "Black Panther", starring the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role and directed by Ryan Coogler, remains the only MCU movie to be nominated in the best pictu

re category.

In the interview, Johansson also reiterated that she has no intent of reprising her role as Black Widow in a future Marvel movie.

"It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity (returning) would make sense for me, for the character that I play. I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete. I don't want to mess with that," she said.

