Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): New mommy in town Bipasha Basu dropped a new still of her daughter Devi.

Taking to Instagram Story, Bipasha shared a picture in which she gave a glimpse of Devi's little hand. In the image, the little one is seen holding her mother's thumb tightly.

Bipasha has still not disclosed her daughter's face but this picture is enough to melt your heart.

On November 26, Bipasha shared the first-ever picture of Devi.

"Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel 1) Quarter cup of you, 2) Quarter cup of me, 3) Half cup of Ma's blessings and love, 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness, 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine, 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste," she captioned the post.

In the picture, father Karan Singh Grover is seen holding their little angel whose face has been covered with a white heart emoticon and Bipasha can be seen flaunting her cute smile as she looks at her daughter.

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child six years after their marriage on November 12, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her daughter.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Recently, celebrity couples Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt and Gurmeet Choudhary - Debina Bonnerjee also welcomed baby girls.

Bipasha and Karan, on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. (ANI)

