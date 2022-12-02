Princess of Pop, Britney Spears will celebrate her 41st birthday on December 2, 2022. A popular icon of the late 90s, Britney and her mania was a tale of glory in itself. While she continued to live under the conservatorship for 13 long years, she fought hard and finally managed to put an end to it. Of course, Britney's fans poured in immense support for their favourite singer and helped her put an end to it. An icon for as long as we can remember, Britney was, is and will forever be a red carpet darling, no matter what. Hailey Bieber Recreates Britney Spears’ Iconic Looks For Halloween 2021! Hubby Justin Bieber Says, ‘Baby You Killed This’ (View Pics).

Right from the days when she was a sensation to recent times, Britney has always been a fashion Goddess for one and all. Her scintillating appearances and the way she carries herself with so much panache are like a treat for sore eyes. There's no denying that Spears commands authority even today and it's delightful to see her step on the red carpet. And while she continues to make headlines for her one too many avatars, we feel like going back in time to witness her iconic looks that grabbed eyeballs. Of course, Spears' birthday is a great opportunity to hit the past button and get nostalgic once again. Britney Spears Strips Down to Nothing for Camera As She Reminisces About the Days ‘Before There Was a Child Inside’ Her (View Pics).

So, without wasting any more time, let's hop on this ride and rewind the time to witness her magic once again.

Britney Spears (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Britney Spears (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Britney Spears (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Britney Spears (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Britney Spears (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Britney Spears (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Britney Spears (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Britney Spears!

