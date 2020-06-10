Entertainment News | Selena Gomez Produced 'Broken Hearts Gallery' to Hit Cinemas Early July

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington DC [USA], June 10 (ANI): With theatres getting ready to reopen across the U.S., the film 'Broken Hearts Gallery,' produced by Selena Gomez, has been scheduled for a big-screen release on July 10.

Directed and written by Natalie Krinsky, the movie has 'Bad Education' actor Geraldine Viswanathan and 'Stranger Things' series fame Dacre Montgomery in titular roles.

The movie also has Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, and Bernadette Peters, playing significant characters.

In a competitive situation, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions' Stage 6 Films says it acquired worldwide rights to writer and director Natalie Krinsky's directorial debut from producer and financier No Trace Camping. Elevation Pictures will distribute the film in Canada.

"Hearing from more female writers and directors is very much needed. Natalie is a wonderful talent and I am happy to be a part of her debut film. I understand people's concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved prior to COVID-19," the Hollywood Reporter quoted Selena Gomez, an executive producer on the film as saying.

"I hope everyone will listen to scientists' recommendations and consider others' health and safety while enjoying the movie theater experience," Gomez said.

"Now more than ever, The Broken Hearts Gallery will resonate with audiences ready for a feel-good moviegoing experience this summer," Sony's Motion Picture Group president Josh Greenstein added.

"We have faith in a theatrical rebound, and we look forward to being there right out of the gate with our exhibition partners' anticipated reemergence, as -- and when -- state-by-state safety guidelines are met," Greenstein explained.

The forthcoming romantic-comedy flick, from Stage 6 Films, will mark as one of the first new titles from a major Hollywood studio to unfurl in theatres since March, owing to the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier, the indie Production/distribution company -- Solstice Studios -- announced that the actor Russell Crowe's thriller 'Unhinged' will get a theatrical release on July 1. (ANI)

