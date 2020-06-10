Nandamuri Balakrishna Turns 60 Today! Jr NTR Extends Heartwarming Birthday Wishes To The Tollywood Superstar On Twitter (View Post)

Jr NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrates his 60th birthday on June 10, 2020. The superstar of Telugu Cinema was born to NT Rama Rao and Basavatarakam. He had made his acting debut in the Telugu film industry as a child artist and by mid-80s he was roped in films to play lead roles. At a very young age Balakrishna earned popularity among the masses and became one of the most sought after actors of Tollywood. Nandamuri Balakrishna Birthday: 5 Films Of The Telugu Cinema Superstar That You Cannot Afford To Miss!

On the occasion of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s birthday, from family to industry members to fans, all are extending lovely birthday wishes to the veteran actor across social media platforms. One of the celebs, a dearest family member, who has also extended heartfelt birthday greetings to Nandamuri Balakrishna is Jr NTR. Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna is the uncle of Jr NTR. In the message the superstar's nephew has wished the first hero that he has known. He has wished the superstar tons of love and an unforgettable 60th birthday that’s filled with happiness. NBK 106: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Director Boyapati Srinu Teams Up For the Third Time.

Jr NTR Wishes NBK

నాలోని అభిమానిని తట్టి లేపింది మీరే..నాకు ఊహ తెలిశాక చుసిన మొట్టమొదటి హీరో మీరే..ఈ 60వ పుట్టినరోజు మీ జీవితంలో మరపురానిది కావాలని, మీరు ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో సంతోషం గా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. I wish you a very Happy 60th Birthday Babai. జై బాలయ్య ! #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/C2zDH9iO44 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 10, 2020

Fans have been using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayNBK to wish Nandamuri Balakrishna on the occasion of his 60th birthday. From sharing vintage stills to other mass moments from Balakrishna’s films, fans are showering love and good wishes for the actor across social media platforms. On the eve of his birthday, the makers of his upcoming flick, NBK 106, released his first look from the film and it was indeed the best treat that fans could receive on this day. Here’s wishing Nandamuri Balakrishna a very happy birthday!