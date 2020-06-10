Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi To Be Paired Opposite Alia Bhatt In This Sanjay Leela Bhansali Directorial?

Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi (Photo Credits: Facebook)

After three months of lockdown, the film fraternity can now breath a sigh of relief as it's finally unlock 1.0 phase wherein the filmmakers can start their work. Amid this, earlier it was reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's dream project, Gangubai Kathiawadi which stars Alia Bhatt as the lead will commence its shooting from mid-June. And now going by the latest report In Bollywood Hungama with regards to the same flick, it says that the director has roped in Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi opposite Alia. The report further elaborates that Hashmi has already shot his part with Bhatt whereas Ajay will join Alia once the shooting resumes. Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Shooting to Resume by mid-June?

A source close to the film told the portal: “While Emraan has already shot for his portions silently earlier this year with Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn is expected to join Alia and co. once the shooting resumes post lockdown. Ajay plays the character of a gangster, Karim Lala, while not much is known about Emraan’s role. Both their characters have their own swag, style and SLB felt that the two actors fit the bill perfectly.”

“Gangubai’s journey is incomplete without the people around her, and the ones portrayed by Ajay and Emraan played a role in shaping up her personality in the Mumbai underworld," the source adds. Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt’s Film Set to Get Demolished Due to Lockdown?

For the unversed, this will not be the first time when Ajay and Emraan will share screen space together. As before, they've done Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (2010) and Baadshaho (2017). Talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi , it is slated to hit the silverscreen on September 11, 2020. But going by the current situation, the release date might get pushed a bit further. Stay tuned!