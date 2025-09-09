Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Singer Shaan is set to pay tribute to legendary singer Kishore Kumar with his concert titled 'Forever Kishore Shaan Se' in Mumbai on September 19, 2025.

The ace singer will take the stage at The Grand Theatre, NMACC, Mumbai, to honour the legendary music of Kishore Kumar.

Titled 'Forever Kishore Shaan Se', the show marks the first time Shaan is dedicating an entire concert to the icon, who he believes has played a major role in his music journey.

The show is presented by NR Talent & Event Management.

From Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Neele Neele Ambar Par to O Mere Dil Ke Chain and Chingari Koi Bhadke - the event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, memories, and magic, featuring Shaan's soulful renditions of Kishore Kumar's most iconic hits, as per the press note shared by the singer's team.

Shaan calls Kishore Kumar his "inspiration" and "guru" in singing.

"Kishore Kumar ji was my inspiration to take up singing. He has been my guru since childhood. I could never dare to impersonate his tonality, because there can only be one Kishore Kumar, but I tried to imbibe his singing philosophy. I've learnt from him to keep it natural and heartfelt... to live the emotion of the song rather than mimic or over-express a song," Shaan said.

Shaan expressed his excitement for the upcoming show, saying that the concert will be a "celebration of the soul connection that all Kishore Kumar fans feel and share"

"Dedicating a whole show to Kishore da is exciting, yet scary. But it's something I've been wanting to do for a long time. I will put my heart and soul into this project. Forever Kishore is my give back to my first guru, and I believe it will be a celebration of the soul connection that all Kishore da fans feel and share," said Shaan as quoted in a press note.

While Kishore Kumar was his earliest influence, Shaan's musical foundation was also shaped by years of training under the legendary Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan - a stalwart of Indian classical music and a guru to icons like Asha Bhosle, A.R. Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, and Shilpa Rao.

His son, singer Rabbani Mustafa Khan, who co-founded NR Talent & Event Management with Namrata Gupta Khan, shares, "Shaan is my brother. My late father, Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, was his guru. So, we have grown up together, and when you have your family to back your dreams, it becomes even more special. I feel proud to be the organiser of this event that will see Shaan spread his magic, as we celebrate the legacy of Kishore Kumar ji," as quoted in a press note.

Namrata adds, "Our core principle is to organise shows that are not only unique and larger than life, but also offer an unadulterated experience to music aficionados. Forever Kishore Shaan Se is one such endeavour. And who better than Shaan to celebrate the rich legacy of Kishore Kumar ji? His love for Kishore da is palpable. We can't wait to offer this experience to the audience," as quoted in a press note. (ANI)

