Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Singer Shaan is set to release a revamped version of his iconic hit song "Tanha Dil", which will focus on the importance of mental health.

The track was first released in 2000 and became an instant hit in the independent pop scene of the country.

Shaan said he was toying with the idea of releasing a new version of the track for a while and feels it is the perfect time to launch it to help shine a spotlight on the discussions surrounding mental health.

"Coincidentally it's happening 20 years after the first track. We have tried to deal with a delicate topic sensitively and I hope people, apart from enjoying the song, imbibe the message as well.

"Mental health is a long and hard condition to deal with but there always is a light at the end of the tunnel," the 49-year-old singer said in a statement.

Shaan said the track "earnestly" deals with the issue of mental health and hopes it brings a smile on the faces of the listeners.

"Don't let them struggle in silence, together let's make them #SayYesToLife," he added.

The new rendition, slated to be released on October 27, is backed by Lupin, the pharma brand.

