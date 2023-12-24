Entertainment News | Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' to Be Screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release, 'Dunki', will be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

As per a statement shared by the film's team, a special screening of 'Dunki' has been organised at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey," which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar, hit theatres on December 21, and since then it has been trending on the internet. The film opened to mixed reviews and so far, has reportedly collected Rs 74.82 crore at the domestic box office.

The film is currently facing a box office clash with Prabhas' 'Salaar'. 'Salaar' has made Rs 145 crore. Dunki, at the global box office, has collected Rs 103.4 crore.

'Dunki' marks the first-ever collaboration between Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani. It's SRK's third release of the year after blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. (ANI)

