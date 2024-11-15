Panaji (Goa) [India], November 15 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently in Goa, and it seems like he is having loads of good times there.

On Friday, he took to Instagram and shared a selfie from the location. In the image, he can be seen winking at the camera.

For the caption, he wrote: "Coffeefied and goafied".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' earlier this year.Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon).The film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

In the coming months, he will be seen in Deva, which also stars Pooja Hegde. It will be released in theaters on February 14, 2025.

In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, leading him into a perilous journey. Pooja Hegde plays the role of a journalist and the film's leading lady.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva promises to be an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama. (ANI)

