The ongoing legal feud between Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly and her stepdaughter, 26-year-old Esha Verma, has intensified with the filing of a substantial INR 50 crore defamation suit. Ganguly’s decision to pursue legal action follows Esha’s alleged ‘false and damaging statements’ that, according to the actress, have harmed her personal and professional reputation. The legal notice, drafted by Ganguly’s lawyer Sana Raees Khan, claims Ganguly has not only demanded INR 50 crore in damages but also called for an unconditional public apology from her stepdaughter. ‘Are You Broke?’: Payal Rohatgi Slams ‘Anupamaa’ Star Rupali Ganguly for Sending INR 50 Crore Defamation Notice to Stepdaughter Esha Verma.

Esha Verma Switches Her Instagram Account To Private Mode

Following the issuance of the defamation notice, Esha Verma made significant changes to her social media presence, removing posts related to Rupali Ganguly and switching her Instagram account to private mode. According to reports, in a heartfelt video shared on her now-private Instagram profile, Esha expressed gratitude to her supporters, stating, “Hi everybody. It’s Esha here and I just want to say thank you all for being so kind and supportive and sweet. It means the world to me. And I’m just going to be private for a little bit just for my sake. And we’re just moving forward from here.”

Esha Verma also added, “And just to remind everybody, I’m in America so things are a little bit different here, and we’re more protected. And whatever it is, I just want to say this community we’re building is so beautiful and I’ve been looking at everyone’s profiles. There’s so much great energy. And if you’re going to be negative, I’m just gonna block you or take you off, just letting you know. But sending so much love. You guys should be so proud of yourselves. You are incredible!” Rupali Ganguly’s ‘Anupamaa’ Loses Top Spot on TRP Chart to ‘YRKKH’ After She Files INR 50 Crore Defamation Suit Against Stepdaughter Esha Verma.

Esha Verma On Going ‘Offline’

Esha, who currently resides in the United States, further emphasised her sense of safety in another post, saying, “I might be a little bit limited with my responses because I am going to be a little bit offline for something. I would love to chat with you. Seriously. Don’t feel afraid to talk to me, I just won’t talk about certain topics, so just be prepared for that.” Esha is the daughter of Ashwin Verma and Sapna Verma, who separated in 2008. Her father, Ashwin, later married Rupali Ganguly in 2013.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2024 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).