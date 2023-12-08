Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): On the occasion of veteran actor Dharmendra's 88th birthday, Shahid Kapoor treated fans to his happy image with the legendary actor from the sets of their upcoming film.

In the image, Shahid and Dharmendra can be seen sharing smiles while looking at something.

Shahid's caption is also quite sweet.

"To the OG evergreen SUPERSTAR in every MAUSAM happy birthday @aapkadharam sir," he wrote.

Shahid's post for Dharmendra won many hearts.

Reacting to it, Shahid's brother and actor Ishaan Khatter dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

"How adorable," an Instagram user commented.

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra's family members flooded social media with their wishes for him.

"Happy Birthday Papa Love You," Sunny Deol wrote on Instagram, adding a string of images with him.

In the pictures, Dharmendra and Sunny can be seen smiling.

Bobby Deol also shared pictures with Dharmendra where he's seen kissing his father on the cheek. Dharmendra is smiling and wearing a rose garland. Bobby wrote in the caption, "Love you the most Papa (red heart emojis). Blessed to be your son! (red heart emojis). #HappyBirthday."

Dharmendra's daughter Esha also shared pictures with him and wrote in the caption on Instagram, "Happy birthday my darling papa (emojis) love you. I pray for you to always be happy, healthy & strong (emojis) I just love you so much (emojis)."

Dharmendra's second wife and veteran actress Hema Malini also shared a hearfelt post for him.

"Wishing my dearest life partner of many years, a very happy, healthy and joyful birthday. May you have all the love your heart can hold, all the happiness a day can bring, and all the blessings a life can unfold. I just want to say: I hope you can see how special you are to me. Happy birthday to my love!.@aapkadharam," she wrote.

Dharmendra also graced a fan gathering held outside his house in Juhu and cut a giant cake with them on his special day. (ANI)

