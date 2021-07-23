Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): Actor Shailene Woodley, widely known for the hit HBO series 'Big Little Lies', will headline Showtime's upcoming hourlong series 'Three Women', an adaptation of Lisa Taddeo's best-selling nonfiction book.

As per Variety, Taddeo will serve as an executive producer for the upcoming series.

The Pushcart Prize two-time winner and recipient of the Florence Engel Randall Award in fiction (2017) made her nonfiction debut this past summer with 'Three Women', published by Simon and Schuster.

It tells the true multigenerational story of three American women-- in their 20s, 30 and 40s --who suffered backlash for their sexual desires as well as their public and private pursuits of sexual independence and justice.

The novel remains in the Top 5 of the New York Times bestseller list for nonfiction books. Showtime, which snagged rights to the book in 2019 after a bidding war, has given a straight-to-series order to the drama and is set to begin production in the fall.

The series will tell the stories of three women: Lina, an Indiana woman in a passionless marriage who embarks on an all-consuming affair; Sloane, an entrepreneur from the Northeast who has a committed open marriage until two sexy strangers threaten her and her husband's aspirational love story; and Maggie, a student in North Dakota who accuses her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship.

Woodley will play Gia, a writer grieving the loss of her family who persuades each woman to tell her story, and whose relationships with the trio change her life.

The upcoming series has found its showrunner in Laura Eason, who is known for her work on shows like 'The Loudest Voice' and 'House of Cards'.

Taddeo and Eason will executive produce with Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg will direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

Apart from 'Three Women', Woodley will next be seen in Netflix's 'The Last Letter From Your Lover'. Her other recent credits include 'The Fault in Our Stars', 'The Fallout' and 'The Mauritanian'.

Last month, it was announced that Woodley would star in 'Robots', a fast-paced comedy from Anthony Hines, one of the writers of 'Borat' and 'Bruno'. (ANI)

