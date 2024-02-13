Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming psychological thriller film 'Shaitaan' are all set to unveil the first track of the film.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika in the lead roles.

Titled 'Khushiyan Bator Lo' the song will be out on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, production house Panaroma Studios shared the poster of the song that they captioned, "ife mein khushiyaan dugni ho jaati hai, when family is around! #KhushiyaanBatorLo teaser releasing tomorrow on @panoramamusic's YouTube channel. #Shaitaan taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024."

Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the song is composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Kumaar.

The poster of the song features Ajay and Jyotika sitting on a sofa with their kids.

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled its official teaser which received massive responses from the fans.

The teaser gave a short glimpse into the world of Shaitaan, and R Madhavan's sinister smile at the end surely give the chills.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl.

The Vikas Bahl directorial film will be theatrically released on March 8.

Apart from this, Ajay will be next seen in director Neeraj Pandey's upcoming directorial 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' opposite Tabu. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release.

The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

The film is all set to hit theatres on April 26, 2024.

He also has producer Boney Kapoor's period drama film 'Maidaan', an untitled supernatural thriller film alongside R Madhavan and Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller film 'Singham Again' in his kitty.

'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

He will also be seen next in 'Raid 2', which is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment.

The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively. (ANI)

