Washington [US], May 11 (ANI): Shakira recently shared the story behind the creation and inclusion of her hit song 'Hips Don't Lie' featuring Wyclef Jean on her album Oral Fixation, Vol. 2.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the song, which became a massive hit, was not initially part of the album.

Shakira revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she had to convince her label to repurpose the albums to include the song.

"I knew I had a hit," she said, recalling her conversation with Donny Lenner, the head of Epic Records at the time.

Shakira shared during the conversation that she had a dream about working with Wyclef Jean the night before her manager called her to propose a collaboration.

After working with Wyclef, she was convinced that 'Hips Don't Lie' would be a hit and insisted that the label add it to the album.

The label initially hesitated, as the albums had already been distributed. However, Shakira's conviction ultimately won out, and the albums were repackaged to include the song.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of 'Hips Don't Lie,' which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and propelled Shakira to new heights of fame.

Shakira will also embark on the North American leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour starting May 13. (ANI)

