Singers Shankar Mahadevan and Sonu Nigam added a musical touch by performing Ram Bhajan at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Sonu Nigam sang "Ram Siya Ram" in his soulful voice. Singer Anuradha Paudwal, along with her daughter Kavita Paudwal, also performed Ram Bhajan. Special guests from the entertainment industry, cricket world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony. Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosle, among others present at the ceremony. Ram Temple Consecration: Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif Reach Ayodhya for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Videos).

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratistha' will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am. Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Madhuri Dixit and Other Celebs Invited for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony!.

Shankar Mahadevan Performs at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Watching Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal Ji, Shankar Mahadevan perform at #AyodhaRamMandir , missing Lata Mangeshkar Ji so much 💔 She must be extremely happy today wherever she is 🙏 #RamMandirPranPratishtha pic.twitter.com/o7DWs59QgT — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) January 22, 2024

Sonu Nigam Performs at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

#WATCH | Singer Sonu Nigam sings 'Ram Siya Ram' at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/LAYHhu2AvX — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm. Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram. Special guests from the cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.