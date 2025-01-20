Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): Veteran actress and mother of actor Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore was spotted arriving at Lilavati Hospital on Monday morning, where the actor has been admitted following a stabbing attack that took place at his Bandra residence last week.

Other family members, including wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, daughter Sara Ali Khan, son Ibrahim, and others have been regularly visiting the hospital to check on his condition.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police have arrested the accused identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who they claim is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh.

The accused allegedly entered the Bandra residence of actor Saif Ali Khan with the intent to commit theft.

As per the police statement, various investigation teams were formed to investigate the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The accused was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. It was revealed that the accused is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh, according to the police.

The case was reported by Aleyamma Philip, a 56-year-old staff nurse. The incident occurred around 2:00 AM on January 16, during which Saif Ali Khan was attacked and sustained serious injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

Meanwhile, as per the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan is recovering well and has been moved from the ICU to a normal room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful.

While the actor is now "out of danger," medical staff are closely monitoring his condition.

At an event, Soha Ali Khan shared the health update of the actor while talking to the media during an event. She said, "We are happy that he is recovering well and we are very thankful and we feel very blessed and grateful that it wasn't any worse. Thank you for all your wishes." (ANI)

