Los Angeles [US], March 14 (ANI): Actor Sharon Stone recently surprised everyone as she claimed that she was cast and then dropped from Paul Feig's upcoming thriller sequel 'Another Simple Favor'.

The Amazon MGM Studios film, which recently had its world premiere at SXSW and is due for release on May 1, reunites Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick in the lead roles. Stone had not been reported as joining the movie, but in a comment on Instagram she not only claimed that she had been cast, but she was also later -- and somewhat abruptly -- un-cast, Variety reported.

"I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all LOVED it," she posted posted under an ENews Instagram reel about the film.

"Another Simple Favor" sees Stephanie (Kendrick) and Emily (Lively) back in each other's company, now en route to coastal Italy for the latter's wedding to a wealthy businessman. Stephanie has written a book about the events of the first movie, and Emily, who was in prison, crashes a book reading to invite Stephanie to her wedding -- and possibly enact her revenge plot.

Alongside Lively and Kendrick, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho and Kelly McCormackl all reprising their roles. (ANI)

