Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): After working together on the hit song 'Sheeshe Wali Chunni', Shehnaaz Gill and Honey Singh have once again teamed up for a new track, 'When and Where'.

'When and Where' will be featured in Shehnaaz's film 'Ikk Kudi'. On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared the song's poster, revealing that it will be out on August 18.

Also Read | Darshan Fan Murder Case: Pavithra Gowda Arrested Hours After Supreme Court Cancels Her Partner and Kannada Actor's Bail.

"WHEN AND WHERE.....The Beat Drops, the Chemistry Pops! @yoyohoneysingh x @shehnaazgill are bringing fire in the hottest track of the season! From the heart of IKK KUDI, this vibe drops 18th August are you ready to feel it? Catch the full story in cinemas on 19th sep," her post read.

The film will have a worldwide release under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions on September 19.

Also Read | 'Coolie': Does Shah Rukh Khan's Vikram Rathore From 'Jawan' Play Aamir Khan's Father in Rajinikanth's Film? Fact-Checking Viral Video Clip Claiming So!.

The filmmaker himself shared the news on his Instagram story. According to the post, 'Ikk Kudi' has been written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. Shehnaaz, along with Saron and Kaushal Joshi, are producing the film. It is made under the banner of Raaya Picturez, Amor Films, and Shehnaaz Gill Productions.

With Shehnaaz Gill in the lead, the film is expected to bring a female-centric story of a young girl and her struggles with getting married. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)