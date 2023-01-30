Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) "Shehzada", starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, will now release on February 17, the makers announced on Monday.

The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Aaryan, was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 10.

The producers decided to push the film's release "out of respect for 'Pathaan'".

"Shehzada get a new release date! Out of respect for 'Pathaan' this Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan, the family entertainer will now release on 17 February, 2023," the makers said in press note.

"Shehzada" is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo", starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

According to Yash Raj Films, Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" has become the "highest opening weekend grosser" in the history of Hindi cinema with the earnings of Rs 542 crore in five days. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. PTI

