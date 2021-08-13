Washington [US], August 13 (ANI): The world has lost an icon. Actor Una Stubbs, widely known for her roles in 'Sherlock', 'EastEnders' and 'Till Death Do Us Part', has died. She was 84 when she breathed her last.

Her agent Rebecca Blond said that the actor passed away at her home in Edinburgh surrounded by her family, reported Variety. While Stubbs' cause of death is yet to be revealed, her agent said that she had been ill for a few months.

"We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend," Stubbs' representative for more than 20 years told NBC News in a statement.

"She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist. We will miss her enormously and remember her always," Blond added.

Born in Hertfordshire, England, the actor fell in love with the arts at an early age. Reportedly, she enrolled in dance school at age 14 and made her first stage appearance when she was 16.

The beloved star made her debut with a TV show titled 'Rush Hour' in 1958. Her last major role was playing Sherlock Holmes' landlady Mrs Hudson in the BBC series 'Sherlock' starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

Stubbs appeared in Peter Yates' 'Summer Holiday' (1963), starring Cliff Richard and was also known for 'Till Death Us Do Part' (1965) and reprised her role of Rita Rawlins in 'Till Death' (1981) and 'In Sickness and In Health' (1985-86).

She is survived by her sons Christian, Joe and Jason. (ANI)

