Washington [US], February 18 (ANI): Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in New Orleans during Mardi Gras celebrations after an alleged physical altercation outside a bar in the city's French Quarter, according to court records and video obtained by TMZ.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Tuesday. Footage from the scene by TMZ shows the aftermath of a fight outside a local saloon, where LaBeouf is seen shirtless with his back tattoo visible as he faces a group of people. In portions of the video, he appears to be restrained and struck before police arrived.

An eyewitness told TMZ that LaBeouf had been escorted out of the bar by staff for unspecified reasons before becoming involved in a brawl.

The witness said that after walking down the block, the actor returned to the front of the bar, where paramedics were called to the scene.

Video from the aftermath by TMZ, shows emergency responders providing medical attention to LaBeouf. He did not appear to have sustained serious injuries and was seen speaking animatedly with Emergency Medical Service workers. Additional footage captured him being placed inside a parked ambulance with its lights flashing.

As per TMZ LaBeouf was arrested and is facing two charges of simple battery.

The arrest comes amid Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans. Earlier on Monday, LaBeouf was seen dancing and celebrating in the French Quarter during post-Lundi Gras events.

LaBeouf has previously spoken publicly about his struggles with addiction and mental health. Following a 2017 arrest in Savannah, Georgia, for public intoxication and disorderly conduct, he entered court-mandated rehabilitation.

In past interviews, he has linked his substance abuse to untreated trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from childhood experiences. He has since sought long-term sobriety support through therapy and structured recovery programmes. (ANI)

