Actress Kiara Advani shared an emotional note in remembrance of her late father-in-law Sunil Malhotra, expressing gratitude for the unconditional love and warmth she received from the very beginning. Kiara took to Instagram, where she shared two monochrome pictures. Sidharth Malhotra’s Father Sunil Malhotra Dies; Actor Pens Emotional Tribute, Says ‘I Am Who I Am Because of You’ (View Post).

The first featured her along with her father-in-law, husband Sidharth, and mother-in-law. The other photograph just featured her father-in-law. For the caption, she wrote: “From the very beginning — you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all. Your warmth was constant. Your generosity effortless. Your love for your family was at the center of everything you did. You showed up— every single time. You listened with intention.”

Kiara Advani Remembers Father-in-Law Sunil Malhotra After He Passes Away - View Post

“You remembered the little things. You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return. Your stories, your laughter, your quiet strength, and your gentle heart will stay with me forever. You leave behind a legacy of gentleness, integrity, and deep, unwavering love.” Kiara concluded: “It lives on in your children, grandchildren and in all of us who were blessed to know you. Rest peacefully. You will forever be missed, forever loved, and forever remembered.” Sidharth’s father reportedly passed away on February 14 in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. The actor, on February 17, remembered his father as a man of "rare honesty, integrity, and culture."

The actor wrote: "He lived by values that never bent. Discipline without harshness. Strength without ego. Positivity, even when life tested him beyond measure. (sic)" "From commanding the seas as a Merchant Navy Captain to facing illness with quiet courage, he never compromised, never lost his grace. Even when the stroke confined him to a wheelchair, his spirit stood tall," added the 'Shershaah' actor. Yash-Geetu Mohandas’ ‘Toxic’ Trailer To Be Released in March 2026? Here’s What We Know.

"Papa, your integrity is my inheritance. Your strength guides me every day. Your positivity still holds this family together. I am who I am because of you. And I will carry your name, your values and your light forward always. Love you Dad."

