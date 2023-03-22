Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Shilpa Shetty Kundra has joined the Pan-India film 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati.

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa on Wednesday, Shilpa took to Instagram to announce her new project. She wrote in the caption, "Ugadi subhakankshalu...Gudi Padwyachya hardik shubheccha...On this auspicious day of NEW beginnings, I'm thrilled to share with you a NEW character entering the war in #KD's battlefield as #Satyavati!"

Shilpa shared the film poster, where she is seen in a retro look. Draped in a polka dot saree, oversized shades and an old-fashioned bun... Shilpa looked beautiful.

Actors like Tanisha Mukherjee and Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty gave a shoutout to her looks in the film.

Druva Sarja headlined the film. 'KD- The Devil' also stars V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt and with Shilpa Shetty Kundra now entering the war zone, this one is guaranteed to leave audiences wanting more.

"A war is fought between kingdoms and every kingdom needs a 'Satyavati'. I'm so excited and pumped to join the 'KD' battlefield and step into this powerful role," said Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Shilpa was last seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. The actor is a part of Rohit's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. (ANI)

