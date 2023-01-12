Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Instagram and shared a video that sees her grooving to Jenna Ortega's viral dance from Netflix series Wednesday. In the clip, she could be seen in gym wear matching steps to the trend. She also was seen in braided avatar, like Jenna, from the show. Have a look. Lady Gaga Performs the Viral Wednesday Addams Dance and It's Unmissable! (Watch Video).

Shilpa Shetty Turns Into Wednesday Addams:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

