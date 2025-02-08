Los Angeles [US], February 7 (ANI): The shooting for the shark thriller 'The Bay' has officially been completed.

As per Deadline, Phil Volken's ocean survival thriller, which filmed in Oahu, Hawaii, "follows old friends Emma ( Francesca Eastwood) and Lani (Dani Oliveros) to Thailand, where they are invited on an eco-boat tour to visit a remote shark sanctuary bay - an awe-inspiring lagoon where imposing, steep-sided rock formations called 'karsts' rise from the water line - with the hope of seeing the magnificent tiger sharks who have made the secluded spot their home."

"In the capable hands of their captain, Mandal (Alexander Wraith), and his rough and ready boatman Ruhan (Tai'mua), the young women are entranced by the beauty of this secret paradise. When a giant female shark, nicknamed Sheena, gets tangled in the bait chain while ramming the motor in an attempt to escape, the two friends end up much closer to nature than they bargained for. Isolated, hemmed in by the imposing landscape, and now fast sinking, with space for only one person on their life-raft, the group must together call on all their resources to survive."

Alina Shraybman and Dominic Vicari serve as producers on the film, while the cinematographer is Helge Gerull and the composer is Gad Emil Zeitune. Executive producers are Dominic Ianno, John Baldecchi, Sarah Donnelly, and Jason Resnick for Roundtable Entertainment, alongside Michael Weiss, David Scherer, Austin Mansur, Derek Korogodsky, Greg Ansin, Peter Rodbell, Dan Reardon and Simon Fawcett. SFX and animatronics company Bischoff's constructed the film's animatronic shark.

The architect is handling international sales and is co-representing North American rights with Roundtable.

Volken's survival thriller Dead Sea was theatrically released by Vertical in the USA and hit the #1 spot on Netflix in 16 countries when it debuted in September 2024.

Volken said, "I've made several films set on the open sea, and The Bay is the culmination of my experiences to date - with my crack team of regular collaborators, the movie is finely and expertly honed to maximize the combined fears of the ocean, the unknown, sharks and ultimately, just how cold-blooded nature can be - specifically human nature. I'm delighted with the scale and performances we've delivered onscreen - The Bay's going to completely immerse and terrify audiences worldwide!"

Calum Gray of Architect said, "The Bay presents mankind's battle with nature in its most simple, terrifying terms - a razor-sharp thriller, beguiling in its beauty, but ruthless in its execution. Phil is a premier filmmaker in his field, and The Bay is a stunning showcase for his talents." (ANI)

