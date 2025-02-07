Valentine's Day 2025 is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by drawing inspiration from Bollywood's fashion-forward celebrities? Bollywood divas are known for their impeccable style, and taking inspiration for Valentine's Day date from their ensembles is no exception. Here are five Bollywood-inspired looks to help you slay this Valentine's Day: Rose Colours With Meaning: This Rose Day 2025, Know the Significance of Different Rose Colors and What Do They Represent.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt exudes elegance in a classic red dress, perfect for a romantic dinner. Loose, flowy outfit offers a comfortable yet chic look, complemented by natural makeup and minimal jewelry. This ensemble is ideal for those seeking a relaxed yet stylish appearance.

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

2. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's bold fashion choices make her a standout for Valentine's Day outfit inspiration. Consider a statement piece like a tailored blazer paired with a sleek skirt, embodying confidence and sophistication.

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

3. Suhana Khan

Who says red is the only colour for a perfect Valentine's date night outfit? Suhana Khan's contemporary style is ideal for a late night party as well. Opt for a stylish top paired with high-waisted jeans or a side slit skirt, exuding highly fashionable vibe.

Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

4. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's bohemian style offers a unique twist for Valentine's Day. Consider a flowy maxi dress with ethnic prints, or scarf dress/top accessorized with layered jewelry and a messy bun or loose wavy locks. This look is perfect for a relaxed yet stylish celebration.

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

5. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor's modern glam style is perfect for a night out. Choose a sleek, form-fitting dress with subtle embellishments, paired with statement heels and bold makeup. This ensemble is sure to turn heads and make you feel special.

Khushi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Valentine's Day!