The team of Human has wrapped up filming the thriller medical drama. Actor Shefali Shah, who is headlining the show, took to Instagram on Thursday and shared the particular update with fans.

"It's a wrap on the shoot and a start to the excitement! #HotstarSpecials #Human," she wrote. Produced by Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd., and directed by Vipul Shah, 'Human' also features Kirti Kulhari.

Check Out Shefali Shah's Instagram Post Below:

The show will come out soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

