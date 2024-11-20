B-town celebs were spotted on Wednesday at polling booths in Maharashtra as the Assembly elections in the State got underway from 7 am. The stars not only exercised their voting rights but also encouraged others to fulfill their democratic duties. Actress Shraddha Kapoor, accompanied by her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and aunt Padmini Kolhapure arrived at a polling booth in Mumbai. Dressed in a floral print suit, Shraddha posed with her family, proudly showing her inked finger. Actor Arjun Kapoor also cast his vote and spoke to the media, urging citizens, "Sabko request kijie ki aake vote kare" (Please request everyone to come and vote). His sister, Anshula Kapoor, was also seen voting at the same booth. Author and actress Twinkle Khanna joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who stepped out to participate in the democratic process. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan Step Out to Cast Their Votes in Maharashtra Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

Maharashtra recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 32.18 per cent in the single-phase assembly elections as of 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India. Among all districts of Maharashtra, district of Mumbai city recorded the lowest voter turnout of 27.73 per cent till 1 pm, while a naxal hit Gadchiroli district recorded the highest voter turnout of 50.89 per cent. From film celebs to political fraternity, several individuals have urged the citizens to exercise their franchise and participate in the democratic festival by casting their vote. Veteran lyricist Gulzar and his daughter, film director Meghna Gulzar, arrived at a polling booth in Mumbai to cast their vote in the Maharashtra Assembly elections that got underway this morning. Speaking to media persons after casting her vote, Meghna urged citizens to step out and take voting seriously. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cast his vote at a polling booth in Thane for the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also urged people to vote in large numbers, underlining the importance of voting in a democracy. He said, "The biggest festival of democracy is ongoing. Along with my family, I have cast my vote. I urge everyone to vote in large numbers because voting is not just our right but also our responsibility. We elect a Govt in democracy and hold expectations from them. So, voting is important." Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Salman Khan Casts His Vote Under Heavy Security in Bandra, Mumbai (Watch Video & Pics).

Ahead of the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to vote via his official account on social media platform X. "Today, votes will be cast for all the seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. I urge the voters of the state to participate with full enthusiasm and add to the splendour of this festival of democracy. On this occasion, I appeal to all the youth and women voters to come out in large numbers to vote," PM Modi posted on X. Voting for the single phase Maharashtra assembly elections began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies. The votes will be counted on November 23.