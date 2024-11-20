Salman Khan made his way to the Mount Mary School polling booth to cast his vote in the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, accompanied by a heavy security presence. As expected, the actor’s arrival caused quite a stir, with fans eagerly gathering around the area. Clad in a simple grey t-shirt, jeans, and a black cap, the superstar was seen stepping out of his car before heading to the polling station. He was guarded by heavy security, as fans waited for him. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Meghna Gulzar Urges Voters To Fulfil Their Duty After Casting Her Vote With Father Gulzar; Says, ‘If You Don’t Fulfil Your Responsibility, You Have No Right To Complain’.

Salman Khan Votes in Mumbai’s Bandra Amid Tight Security for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Salman Khan Arrives To Vote With Tight Security in Bandra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latestly (@latestly)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)