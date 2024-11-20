Shah Rukh Khan cast his vote on Wednesday (November 20) in the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. The Bollywood superstar was spotted by the paparazzi as he arrived at a polling booth in Mumbai, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan and Suhana. SRK looked effortlessly stylish in a white shirt and blue denim jeans, while Gauri opted for a white tank top layered with a beige coat for casting their vote. Aryan kept it chic in an all-black outfit, and Suhana looked cute in a green ensemble. Have a look. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Salman Khan Casts His Vote Under Heavy Security in Bandra, Mumbai (Watch Video & Pics)

Shah Rukh Khan & Family Cast Their Votes in Maharashtra Elections

#WATCH | Mumbai | Actor Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter & actor Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan arrive to cast their vote for Maharashtra Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/czwVYHs4gB — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024

