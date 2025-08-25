Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor has once again won hearts with her adorable charm, leaving fans swooning over her irresistible cuteness.

On Monday, the 'Stree' of Bollywood posted adorable pictures on Instagram and wrote a playful caption that read, "Left: Bholi si surat, Right: Aankhon mein masti, Sharmane vaala kaun hai ???."

Also Read | 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi': Bombay High Court Directs CBFC to Grant Censor Certificate to Upcoming Film on Yogi Adityanath.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNyOjtG0o3A/

Shraddha is flaunting her prettiness in a simple and casual look and can be seen playing with her pet and enjoying her 'Me' time.

Also Read | 'Happy Birthday to My Son Shine': Rupali Ganguly Reveals on Her Son Rudransh's Birthday How She Blackmails Him Into Making Reels (Watch Video).

Shraddha's fans couldn't help but gush over her latest post, flooding the comments section with love and admiration as per usual.

A user wrote, "Aaj to Cuteness ka reason bta do."

Another fan commented, "Whyyy are you so cuteee tell me??".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2 opposite Rajkummar Rao.

The makers of the Stree franchise announced the release date for the third instalment of this horror-comedy film. Amar Kaushik directed the film, which is slated for a 2027 release.

According to Maddock Films' announcement, Stree 3 will hit the big screens on August 13, 2027.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Maddock Films wrote, "Dinesh Vijan presents the genre-defining lineup of #MaddockHorrorComedyUniverse--8 theatrical films that will take you on a wild ride of laughter, spooks, thrills, and screams!"

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 faced a box-office clash with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa on August 15, 2024. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Actors Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar also made special cameos in the film. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)