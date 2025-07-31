Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Bollywood hunk Sidharth Malhotra has extended the sweetest birthday wish for his wife, actress Kiara Advani. The 'War 2' star, who recently embraced motherhood, is celebrating her first birthday after welcoming her daughter.

Marking the special occasion, Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of Kiara, from what appears to be a vacation.

Also Read | 'TikToker Hai Yeh Ladka, Full Chapri!' Mohit Suri Reveals 'Saiyaara' Star Ahaan Panday's Real-Life Personality Is Poles Apart From Krish Kapoor (Watch Video).

"My favourite face, in any place. Happy Birthday love," the actor wrote in the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMxUYAWNbEa/

Also Read | 'Nishaanchi' First Look Out: Anurag Kashyap's Film Promises a Masala Entertainer With Bullets, Betrayal and Brotherhood; Gritty, Emotionally Charged Saga To Hit Theatres on September 19.

The actress could be seen enjoying a walk at an exotic location, radiating in a pink bodycon dress.

Kiara Advani has also received an outpouring of wishes and love from her fans and friends from the industry. Celebrities like Gajraj Rao, Mira Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Patralekhaa, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned heartwarming messages for the diva.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently became parents to their first child, a daughter. In a joint announcement, they confirmed the baby's birth and wrote, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMJ8hQbqCnk/

On the work front, both actors have their slates occupied. Kiara will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'War 2,' opposite Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The trailer for the film was recently unveiled, showing Kiara as a soldier. She will play the love interest of Hrithik's character.

'War 2' will be released on August 14, 2025.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra's 'Param Sundari' is also gearing up for its theatrical release next month. The actor features opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming rom-com film.

The first track from the film titled 'Pardesiya' is already out.

Made under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Tushar Jalota, 'Param Sundari' will hit theatres on August 29. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)