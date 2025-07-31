Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, Nishaanchi is directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap. The movie marks the powerful acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who will be seen in a high-octane double role, starring alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Nishaanchi is set to release in theatres in India on September 19.

Amazon MGM Studios India today unveiled the visually explosive first look poster of its upcoming theatrical release Nishaanchi. Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, the film is an adrenaline-fueled crime drama directed by Anurag Kashyap. Nishaanchi marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray in a riveting double role. ‘Chaar Nanad Ki Ek Bhaujayi’: Filamchi Bhojpuri’s Fourth Home Production Featuring Raghav Nayyar and Kajal Yadav Celebrates Family Ties, Premieres on Raksha Bandhan 2025 (Watch Video).

With Anurag Kashyap’s signature blend of raw, grassroots storytelling and mainstream cinematic flair, the film promises gritty, action-packed storytelling and laugh out loud moments that follows the tale of two brothers—mirror images of each other, yet worlds apart, whose choices shape their destinies. The film also features a powerful ensemble cast including Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, in pivotal roles. Nishaanchi is slated for a theatrical release on September 19, 2025. ‘Salakaar’ Trailer Out: JioHotstar to Stream Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy’s Spy Thriller From August 8 (Watch Video).

The first look poster of Nishaanchi plunges you into the heart of quintessential desi cinema—bold, multi-layered, and unapologetically dramatic. Bursting with colour and charged emotion, it teases a world where love, revenge, and destiny collide. At its core is debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a compelling double role— as twin brothers leading starkly different lives, caught in a storm that’s ready to erupt. Set against an atmospheric backdrop with striking visuals, the film promises all the intensity, emotion, and high-stakes storytelling of a true-blue masala entertainer. Nishaanchi isn’t just a film—it’s a cinematic rollercoaster made for the big screen. And this poster? Just the beginning.

