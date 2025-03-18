Los Angeles (California) [US], March 18 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey received the Icon Award at the 2025 iHeart Radio Music Awards in a ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, reported Deadline.

The 'Vision to love' singer, known for her diva persona, hilariously reacted to the bad lighting at the event as she went on the stage to collect her award, giving fans a classical Mariah Carey moment, according to the outlet.

"Is the lighting OK cause I don't like bad lighting," Carey asked, giving production time to get it together, reported Deadline. She also asked her fans if they liked her ensemble and twirled for everyone in the theatre as they cheered for her.

In her acceptance speech, the singer also expressed her love for radio and how it feels to listen to her songs through such broadcasting platforms.

"As a kid, I used to listen to my favorite artists on the radio and dream of being on the airwaves myself. Now, for those of you who may not know what airwaves are, think of it as the non-WiFi of streaming. Even now I still get excited when I hear one of my songs playing on the radio. It never stops being magical." said Mariah as quoted by Deadline.

At the event, the singer and actor Lady Gaga was also recognised with the Innovator Award. In her beautiful red dress, the singer thanked many people that made her the artist that she is today, including her two Italian-American grandmothers, according to Deadline.

"They didn't invent technology or art, they invented possibility, shaping the future with nothing more than their minds," Gaga said, accepting her award. "Those women, my ancestors, they're the greatest innovators that I've ever known." said Lady Gag in her acceptance speech.

She also expressed her solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in her acceptance speech as per Deadline.

Lady Gaga will be next seen in the second season of Jenna Ortega starrer series 'Wednesday'. (ANI)

