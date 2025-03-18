South actor Bala has been making headlines due to their controversial personal life. The actor tied the knot for the third time with Kokila in October 2024 and started his life afresh. Amid this, Bala has been caught up in a new controversy after one of his former wives, Dr Elizabeth Udayan, accused him of harassment and rape. Responding to this, Bala's wife, Kokila, made a video asking Elizabeth to leave them alone. And now Bala has also posted a video on Facebook responding to the controversy. Actor Bala Third Marriage: Malayalam-Tamil Film Star Weds Relative Kokila at Ernakulam’s Kaloor Pavakulam Temple (View Pic).

The matter began after Elizabeth commented on a video of Bala and Kokila accusing her ex-husband of harassment, rape and cheating. She also released an audio clip on her YouTube channel accusing the actor of bringing another man into their bedroom after 1:30 AM. The actor's wife, Kokila, also made a video on Facebook accusing Elizabeth of hiding her marriage to a doctor. And now, Bala has finally reacted to the matter with a new video which was captioned, "Me and Kokila wish to say "PLEASE LEAVE US ALONE " WISH this is my last video regarding this issue, Dear ELIZABETH AND FAMILY, my sincere words."

Elizabeth Udayan Claims Bala Brought a Man Into Their Bedroom at 1:30 AM in the Night

Bala Slams Ex-Wife Elizabeth Udayan

According to translations in Onmanorama, Bala said, "Elizabeth was a part of my life, and I sincerely loved her. But no one else can truly understand what went between us. I have great respect for her father Udayan. I have no issue with her family. But what does Elizabeth really need? Medical attention, not media attention." Expressing concern about her well-being, the actor said, "As someone who has lived through this, I know what's happening. If someone suffering from depression and taking medication is being used this way, my conscience tells me it's wrong. She really needs medical help. If I were a Doctor in her family, I would've ensured she received the right care. Why are her brothers or parents doing that?"

Actor Bala’s Last Video on the Matter

Concluding his video, the actor requested privacy and said, "Kokila and I just want to live our lives in peace. This is my final video. I can no longer speak on Elizabeth. Don't I deserve at least that much consideration?" He also warned YouTubers of spreading unverified claims and threatened to respond legally. Malayalam Actor Bala Arrested Following Defamation and Harassment Complaint Filed by Ex-Wife Amritha Suressh.

Bala got married to Kokila in an intimate ceremony on October 23, 2024. It was later revealed that Kokila was his relative. Before Elizabeth Udayan, the actor was married to singer Amrutha Suresh.

