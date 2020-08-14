Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Almost a week after he was admitted to Chennai's MGM healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as his condition has deteriorated.

As per the latest health bulletin by the hospital, the singer is on life support and his condition remains critical.

Also Read | SP Balasubrahmanyam Put On Life Support: AR Rahman Requests all the Music Fans to Pray for the Legendary Singer's Speedy Recovery (View Tweet).

"There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of COVID-19 since 5th August 2020. In a late-night development on 13th August 2020, his condition had deteriorated," the health bulletin read.

"Based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical," the bulletin further read.

Also Read | Khuda Haafiz Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal Lifts This Formulaic Action-Thriller More With His Acting Chops Than His Action Bits.

He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored.

On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)