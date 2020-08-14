SP Balasubrahmanyam's new health update is slightly disappointing as the legendary singer has been shifted to ICU following his recent health condition. A new media statement released by Chennai's MGM hospital suggests the singer is critical and on life support. While Twitterati is already praying for the singer's speedy recovery, music maestro AR Rahman too, took to his Twitter account to send his good wishes and request fans to pray for the veteran singer's well being. SP Balasubrahmanyam Put On Life Support: Twitterati Send Prayers for the Veteran Singer's Speedy Recovery.

" request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me ..#SPBalasubrahmanyam ..he has given us so much joy with his amazing voice," tweeted AR Rahman while reacting to SP Balasubrahmanyam's new health update. The singer was among the few celebrities who expressed their concern for his health scare and send in prayers for his quick recovery. SP Balasubrahmanyam Tests Positive for Coronavirus, But Nobody Has to Worry As He's Showing Mild Symptoms (Watch Video).

Check Out his Tweet

I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me ..#SPBalasubrahmanyam ..he has given us so much joy with his amazing voice! https://t.co/8r2TjQe6wj — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 14, 2020

A statement released by MGM Healthcare reads, “There has been a setback in the health of Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August 2020. In a late-night development on 13th August 2020, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical. He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored.”

The veteran singer was hospitalised on August 5 after he tested positive for COVID-19. While the doctors had advised him home quarantine, he insisted on getting admitted for the safety of his family members.

