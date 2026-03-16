Los Angeles [US], March 16 (ANI): Oscar nominee Michael B Jordan brought his family members to the 98th Academy Awards.

Before the ceremony began, he made a stylish appearance on the red carpet and posed with his family for a series of memorable photos.

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Michael is nominated for his first Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the film Sinners. He plays identical twins Smoke and Stack in "Sinners", which takes place in the 1930s as the brothers return home to the South and open a juke joint... only for vampires to descend on the small town.

Recently, he won big at the 2026 Actor Awards, receiving an award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his 'Sinners' performance.

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Taking to the stage, he offered a special nod to his mother while accepting the award.

"Mom, thank you for driving me back and forth to New York when we didn't have enough money to go through the Holland Tunnel ... when I went up there for my auditions, thank you," he said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

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