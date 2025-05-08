Los Angeles [US], May 8 (ANI): Smokey Robinson, the legendary Motown singer, has denied allegations of sexual assault following a lawsuit filed by four women on May 6.

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Robinson's attorney, Christopher Frost, called the accusations "vile" and "false," asserting that they are part of a baseless attempt to extort USD 50 million from the 85-year-old music icon.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, accuses Robinson of sexually assaulting the women, who remain anonymous.

In addition to allegations of rape, the lawsuit includes charges of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and the creation of a hostile work environment.

The women also claim that Robinson failed to meet legal requirements for paying minimum wages, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Robinson's wife, Frances Robinson, is also named in the suit. The women allege that she "failed to take appropriate corrective action" to stop her husband's alleged misconduct, despite knowing of his previous settlements with other women over similar claims.

In response to the lawsuit, Frost issued a strongly worded statement in defence of his clients, Smokey and Frances Robinson.

He accused the plaintiffs' attorneys of using "bizarre theatrics" during a press conference to gain public attention and create a "media circus."

Frost emphasised that the suit was an attempt to extract money from Robinson, calling it "an ugly method" to claim a USD 50 million payout from the renowned artist.

"The evidence will show that this is simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon, USD 50 million dollars, to be exact," Frost said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Frost added, "We have seen the bizarre theatrics of yesterday's news conference, as the plaintiffs' attorneys outlined vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, trying to enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create."

Frost further emphasised that he would "fiercely defend" Robinson and his wife against these "false allegations" and planned to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

He also noted that he would address issues within the complaint, such as inconsistencies in the timeline, the relationships between the plaintiffs and other involved parties, and details that "defy credulity."

The allegations in the lawsuit have shocked many, as Robinson is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the history of music.

Known for his contributions to Motown and his iconic hits like 'The Tracks of My Tears' and 'Cruisin', Robinson has maintained a spotless public image throughout his decades-long career. (ANI)

