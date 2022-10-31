New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Actor and model Urvashi Rautella has finally revealed the identity of the 'RP' in her life and social media seemed to express relief at the resolution of the mystery.

This year, in August, Urvashi gave an interview to an entertainment portal, the clip of which later went viral. In the interview, she said that a certain "Mr RP" waited for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad for having made him wait for so long.

Also Read | Halloween Party 2022: Vijay Varma Pulls Off His Character From Netflix's Darlings, Gets Awarded 'The Ultimate Evil Hamza Look' (View Pics).

As soon as the clip went viral, fans started linking Rishabh Pant with her again. Netizens started to write saying that the "RP" Urvashi was talking about in the interview was nobody else but Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant.

Urvashi recently unveiled the identity of 'RP' by taking to Instagram and posting a picture of actor Ram Pothineni, captioning it with red rose and red heart emoticons.

Also Read | Gautham Karthik Declares His Love for Manjima Mohan; Says, 'Love Is Insufficient To Describe the Bond Between Us' (View Post).

She also reposted it in her story and wrote 'RP'. Soon, fans were quick to comment. One of them wrote "Oo ab samjha RP ka matlab", another mentioned, "RP ka matlab ye tha." A third person wrote, "Rp means not rishabh pant, actually he is ram pothineni."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkNT1b7BCiJ/

Meanwhile, Ram, a Tamil actor, made his acting debut in the film 'Devadasu' and is most recognized for his work in the films 'Ready' and 'Hyper'. He last appeared in the box office dud 'The Warrior' by Lingusamy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)