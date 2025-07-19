Washington DC [US], July 19 (ANI): Sofia Mattsson, who played Sasha Gilmore, the daughter of Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) in 'General Hospital', is leaving the show after seven years, reported E! News.

Her final episode on July 18 saw Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) help her leave the country for the safety of her baby, Daisy.

While sharing her experience on the show, she said, "I started off thinking it would be just a few episodes on recurring status, so I definitely did not think I'd stay so long," said Sofia, adding, "But I will say it's gone by incredibly quickly. From the start, I've seen every day as a challenge and opportunity to grow as an actress, and honestly, that mindset never stopped. I feel like I learned something new every day until the end," reported E! News.

She further reflected on what it was like to step onto the set during her early days on the show.

"I remember being very nervous and overwhelmed, but in a good way," she said, adding, "It definitely took some getting used to the fast pace and heavy material, but I loved the challenge. I also remember really enjoying Sasha's earlier days of being a bit of a bad girl; that's always fun to play," reported E! News.

She also mentioned another benefit of working on a show that has been running since 1963: interacting alongside experienced soap opera stars. Michelle Stafford and Donnell Turner, her fellow cast members, were there to help her on the show.

"Honestly, most people on the show are very helpful to newcomers," she gushed. "I guess everyone remembers how lost you can feel during the early days," as per the outlet.

Ultimately, her first soap opera role was an experience she would never forget, "All of those twists and turns along the way is part of what makes it so fun for an actress," she shared, reported E! News. (ANI)

