Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Soha Ali Khan, who is quite a fitness freak, treated herself with cake, her "true love" after sweating it out at the gym.

Taking to Instagram, Soha shared a video with a piece of delicious cake in her hand and a glimpse of her workout session at gym.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "My one true love is cake #truestory #fitnessmotivation #cake."

As soon as the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Oh yayyy the cake is back!"

Another user commented, "Sweating is The BEST Highlighter."

Soha, daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, got married to Kunal in January 25, 2015. The couple had their first child- daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna. (ANI)

