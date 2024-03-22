Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi, was released in theatres today. On Kunal's big day, his wife-actress Soha Ali Khan shared a video featuring his moments from the shoot as a director, screening, and the film's promotions. She also penned a heartfelt note for him, mentioning her pride in him. Soha added, 'I wish you truckloads of appreciation and success my jaan. Like they say even an onion can make people cry, but not everyone can make people laugh. This is just the beginning - onwards and upwards my love.' Kunal Kemmu Drops CUTE Anniversary Post for Wifey Soha Ali Khan, Writes, ‘Aaj Humari Shaadi Ka Happy Birthday Hai’ (Watch Video).

Check Out Soha Ali Khan's Post:

View this post on Instagram

