Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): The much-awaited sequel to the 2021 horror film 'Chhorii' is all set to release on April 11. Titled 'Chhorii 2', the film stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead once again and brings Soha Ali Khan as an antagonist.

While speaking to ANI, Soha opened up about her experience in the film and shared that playing the antagonist was a great opportunity for her, adding that her role in the film was "totally out of her comfort zone."

"I am very proud to be part of this film. I liked the first part. I enjoy the horror genre a lot. And playing a negative role as an antagonist is a great opportunity for any actor, especially for me," Soha told ANI.

Soha, who plays the character of 'Daasi Maa' in the film also spoke about how the role was different and a "big challenge" for her in many ways.

"To be given the role of Daasi Maa with her many forms, prosthetics, VFX and a different kind of dialect -- it was a big challenge for me. It was very different, totally out of my comfort zone, but that's the challenge," she said.

"The role was very physically demanding. First, because of the dialect, she speaks in a different way. Her costume made her walk differently, too. So yes, it had a strong physical element," she said.

In one scene, Soha even had to perform while being suspended in the air, which made her feel nervous.

"In one scene, I was tied up and hanging from wires. I felt that if I fell, how would I protect myself? It was scary and made me feel vulnerable," Soha said.

The trailer for 'Chhorii 2' was released earlier this week. It begins with a dark and emotional tale told by Nushrratt's character to her daughter, where a king, angry at the birth of a girl, orders a daasi to kill the child.

Directed by Vishal Furia, who also directed the first part, Chhorii 2 also features Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharm.

The film is set to premiere worldwide on April 11, 2025, under the banners of T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Production. (ANI)

