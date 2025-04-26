Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) Superstar Akshay Kumar says he has always been open to genuine criticism and feedback from the audience, even if it sometimes hurts.

In an interaction, posted on the Zee Music India YouTube channel on Friday evening, Akshay said the audience is supreme as they pay for movie tickets.

"When they clap, it motivates us, and when they criticise, I get to learn as well. I always want to evolve with my work. If I get genuine feedback, I never ignore it, be it script choices or role selection...

"But sometimes criticism hurts, but if it comes from the heart, then it only makes you better,” the actor said.

Akshay said people have often complained that he has been doing the same kind of work on screen.

"It has happened several times when people have said, ‘Akshay, kuch alag karo (Do something different)'. So, I tried doing different movies as well, like I made ‘Airlift', ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', ‘Kesari 1', and others," he added.

The actor currently stars in “Kesari 2”, in which he plays the role of Kerala-born lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who took on the British Empire over the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

Kumar said his biggest fear is that people will lose interest in him and his work.

“Besides falling from a helicopter, my biggest fear is that when I wake up one day and there are no messages, that day, I will feel my turn is over, I'm not needed now. This is the reason why I don't want to stop, I want to keep on working.

"It is a small life, and I don't want to rest and make my life smaller. I want it to be bigger. I'll work till I am alive. In simple words, I'll keep on working till they have to shoot me down,” the actor said.

In 2025, Kumar has at least three releases -- “Housefull 5”, “Jolly LLB 3” and “Welcome to the Jungle” -- as well as a special appearance in Telugu movie “Kannappa”.

