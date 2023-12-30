Actor Sonali Bendre is having a fun time by the side of the Ganges. Taking to Instagram, Sonali treated fans with a view of pictures of Ganges and wrote, 'Ganges view. Slice of heaven.' She was seen wearing a grey tracksuit and chose a no-makeup look as she left her hair open. Rivers and mountains in the background added to the beauty of the scenic picture. The actor also shared another close picture of herself and added a sun and black heart emoji with it. Meanwhile, on the work front, she recently made her OTT debut with ZEE5's series, Broken News. In the show, she played the role of a journalist named Amina Qureshi. Indians Best Dancer 3: Sonali Bendre Reveals She Is a Scared Dancer, but Always Wanted to Learn!.

Sonali was also seen among the panel of judges along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur on India's Best Dancer 3. She made her acting debut with the 1994 film Aag, which also starred Govinda, Shilpa Shetty and Shakti Kapoor. Her first big hit was the action romance Diljale which was released in 1996 and later she was also part of movies such as Major Saab, Sarfarosh, Duplicate, Zakhm, Chori Chori and Hum Saath Saath Hain, among others.

View Sonali Bendre's Insta story:

View Sonali Bendre's Scenic Ganges Photo Steals Hearts:

In 2018, she was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment in the USA. After undergoing treatment for months, she finally defeated the disease and came out victorious, and since then she has been raising awareness about cancer.